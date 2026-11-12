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Home » News » Majority of Manitobans Support End to Seasonal Time Changes: Poll

Majority of Manitobans Support End to Seasonal Time Changes: Poll

November 12, 2026 9:20 AM CDT | News

Clocks

Antique clocks are displayed at the Electric Time Company, in Medfield, Massachusetts, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Charles Krupa)

A majority of Manitobans believe the province made the right decision to eliminate seasonal time changes, according to new polling from the Angus Reid Institute.

The survey found 59% of Manitobans support the move, compared with 55% of British Columbians and 46% of Albertans.

However, the transition to permanent daylight saving time has brought some challenges. Majorities in all three provinces reported experiencing at least one annoyance since clocks would normally have been turned back last Sunday.

Among those reporting difficulties, 42% said their devices failed to adjust automatically, while 27% experienced issues with calendars and meetings. Another 28% cited darker mornings, and 10% expressed concerns about children walking to school in the dark.

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Support for permanent daylight saving time has also softened in British Columbia and Alberta since the spring. The proportion preferring the new system fell 10 percentage points in B.C. to 45% and 14 points in Alberta to 33%.

In Manitoba, support remained unchanged at 52%.

Across Canada, just 14% of respondents said they prefer the traditional system of moving clocks forward in the spring and back in the fall.

The full survey can be found at angusreid.org.

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Tags: Alberta | British Columbia | Canada | Daylight Saving Time | Manitoba

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