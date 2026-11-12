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Home » News » Pharmacists Manitoba Calls for Expanded Scope of Practice

Pharmacists Manitoba Calls for Expanded Scope of Practice

November 12, 2026 9:31 AM CDT | News

Coronavirus Vaccine

Pharmacist Barbara Violo arranges empty vials at the Junction Chemist pharmacy during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, on Monday, April 19, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

Pharmacists Manitoba is urging the provincial government to expand pharmacists’ scope of practice as Manitoba considers introducing virtual care in emergency rooms to address physician shortages.

The comments follow recent consultations between the province and the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority about virtual care in Winnipeg emergency departments. Shared Health has also confirmed virtual care will be used at the Ste. Rose du Lac emergency room due to a long-standing physician shortage.

Pharmacists Manitoba president Gayle Romanetz said expanding pharmacists’ responsibilities could help ease pressure on emergency departments and improve access to primary care.

“If Manitoba needs to consider virtual care in emergency rooms, we hope it would be after trying other options to improve access to primary care first,” said Romanetz.

Manitoba pharmacists can currently assess patients and prescribe medications for 15 common conditions, compared with 58 in Alberta and 41 in Saskatchewan.

The organization has previously submitted a list of more than 40 conditions and services pharmacists are trained to provide and says the province could implement the changes with appropriate approval and funding.

Manitoba has more than 1,700 pharmacists working in approximately 500 pharmacies across 90 urban, rural and remote communities.

A recent Leger poll commissioned by the organization found 82% of Manitobans support expanding pharmacists’ scope of practice, while 8% oppose the idea.

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Tags: Health | Manitoba

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