Ground Broken on $23M Rainbow Centre Expansion in Winnipeg

Construction is moving ahead on the second phase of Winnipeg’s Rainbow Centre, a $23-million project billed as Canada’s first purpose-built 2SLGBTQ+ community campus.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday at 545 Broadway, alongside an announcement of a $500,000 donation from the Chipman family toward the Place of Pride capital campaign.

Once completed, the development will connect existing affordable housing for adults aged 55 and older with a new welcome centre and programming hub.

Plans include expanded counselling services, community meeting spaces, a library, art spaces, a café and outdoor gathering areas.

Phase One, which delivered affordable housing through Westminster Housing Society, welcomed its first tenants in spring 2024 and has been fully occupied since.

ADVERTISEMENT



The project has received just over $5 million from the federal government and $5.7 million from the province.

“Today, with shovels officially in the ground, we are one step closer to being able to provide Manitoba’s queer community a first of its kind place to simply “be” — the home it’s been asking for, for decades,” said Noreen Mian, executive director of the Rainbow Resource Centre.

“Not just in crisis or turmoil, not just in times of unrest or when advocacy is required. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has helped us get here.”

The Rainbow Centre expansion is expected to be completed by spring 2028.