7News
5Local News 5Sponsored Content
Entertainment
7Sports
5Winnipeg Jets 5Winnipeg Blue Bombers 5Winnipeg Goldeyes 5UM Bisons
Events Videos Contests Weather Gas Prices
ADVERTISEMENT
Home » News » Ground Broken on $23M Rainbow Centre Expansion in Winnipeg

Ground Broken on $23M Rainbow Centre Expansion in Winnipeg

November 12, 2026 4:05 PM CDT | News

Rainbow Centre Groundbreaking

Dignitaries, community members and Rainbow Resource Centre officials break ground on phase two of the Rainbow Centre, Canada’s first purpose-built 2SLGBTQ+ campus in Winnipeg on Thursday, November 12, 2026. (HANDOUT)

Construction is moving ahead on the second phase of Winnipeg’s Rainbow Centre, a $23-million project billed as Canada’s first purpose-built 2SLGBTQ+ community campus.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday at 545 Broadway, alongside an announcement of a $500,000 donation from the Chipman family toward the Place of Pride capital campaign.

Once completed, the development will connect existing affordable housing for adults aged 55 and older with a new welcome centre and programming hub.

Plans include expanded counselling services, community meeting spaces, a library, art spaces, a café and outdoor gathering areas.

Rainbow Centre

A rendering of phase two of the future Rainbow Centre. (HANDOUT)

Phase One, which delivered affordable housing through Westminster Housing Society, welcomed its first tenants in spring 2024 and has been fully occupied since.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project has received just over $5 million from the federal government and $5.7 million from the province.

“Today, with shovels officially in the ground, we are one step closer to being able to provide Manitoba’s queer community a first of its kind place to simply “be” — the home it’s been asking for, for decades,” said Noreen Mian, executive director of the Rainbow Resource Centre.

“Not just in crisis or turmoil, not just in times of unrest or when advocacy is required. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has helped us get here.”

The Rainbow Centre expansion is expected to be completed by spring 2028.

Want to see more of our articles on Google?

Google Preferred Source

Tags: Construction | Winnipeg

ADVERTISEMENT

Support Us

Latest News

Winnipeg Fire Truck

Three Fires Keep Winnipeg Firefighters Busy Thursday

4 hours ago
Santa Claus Parade

Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade Bringing Road Closures

6 hours ago
Winnipeg Police Crest Logo

Winnipeg Police Seize Prescription Drugs, Cash in North Point Douglas Raid

7 hours ago
CBSA

U.S. Man Sentenced After Migrant Hidden in Trunk at Manitoba Border

9 hours ago
Sturgeon Business Park

Sturgeon Business Park Takes Shape in CentrePort

10 hours ago
ADVERTISEMENT