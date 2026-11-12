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Home » News » Sturgeon Business Park Takes Shape in CentrePort

Sturgeon Business Park Takes Shape in CentrePort

November 12, 2026 11:10 AM CDT | News

Sturgeon Business Park

A rendering of the future Sturgeon Business Park within CentrePort Canada. (MMI GROUP INC.)

Industrial land is now being offered for sale at Sturgeon Business Park, a nearly 400-acre development within CentrePort Canada in northwest Winnipeg.

MMI Group Inc. is leading the development, with the first phase offering 126 saleable acres of industrial-zoned land.

Located in CentrePort South, the development has access to major highway corridors, Class I rail service and Winnipeg Richardson International Airport. The planned Moray Street extension is also expected to improve connectivity to 17 Wing, the airport and CentrePort Canada Way.

“With the official launch of Sturgeon Business Park, we are opening the door to the next phase of industrial development in Winnipeg,” said Martin McGarry

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, CEO and Founder of MMI Group, in a release.

“By bringing well-located, shovel-ready industrial land to market, we are strengthening the region’s ability to compete for major users, attract investment and create long-term economic value and jobs within our city.”

CentrePort Canada president and CEO Carly Edmundson says the project brings more than 125 acres of serviced industrial land to market, marking the first serviced industrial lots for sale on the Winnipeg side of CentrePort South.

“We are thrilled to see serviced industrial lots for sale for the first time in CentrePort South,” Edmundson said.

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Tags: Construction | Winnipeg

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