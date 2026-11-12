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Home » News » Three Fires Keep Winnipeg Firefighters Busy Thursday

Three Fires Keep Winnipeg Firefighters Busy Thursday

November 12, 2026 5:29 PM CDT | News

Winnipeg Fire Truck

(UFFW / FILE)

Winnipeg firefighters responded to three structure fires Thursday morning, including two apartment buildings and a house.

The first fire was reported at 5:35 a.m. in a single-storey home in the 300 block of Lyle Street. Firefighters brought the blaze under control at 6:48 a.m. No occupants were found inside and no injuries were reported.

At 6:04 a.m., crews responded to a three-storey apartment building in the 300 block of River Avenue. The fire was under control by 6:28 a.m., and all residents evacuated safely before being allowed to return to their suites. No injuries were reported.

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A third fire broke out at 9:21 a.m. in a three-storey apartment building in the 200 block of Young Street. Firefighters brought it under control at 11:24 a.m. All occupants had evacuated before crews arrived.

One firefighter was assessed for an injury but didn’t require hospital transport. Several cats were rescued from the Young Street building, while two cats were found dead.

All three fires remain under investigation. Damage estimates haven’t been released.

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Tags: City of Winnipeg | Fire

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