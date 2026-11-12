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Home » News » Winnipeg Police Seize Prescription Drugs, Cash in North Point Douglas Raid

Winnipeg Police Seize Prescription Drugs, Cash in North Point Douglas Raid

November 12, 2026 1:49 PM CDT | News

Winnipeg Police Crest Logo

A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg, on September 2, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski)

Winnipeg police have seized more than $150,000 worth of prescription drugs, $120,000 in cash and thousands of suspected stolen items from a North Point Douglas residence.

A 59-year-old man was arrested on November 4 after officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Grove Street.

In late October, investigators identified a residence allegedly involved in trading and selling illicit drugs for cash and property.

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Police seized 13,079 prescription pills valued at approximately $150,672, along with 1,188 articles of clothing worth $71,530, hockey sticks, cellphones, collectible coins, trading cards, tools and more than 19,000 unstamped cigarettes.

Officers also seized more than $120,000 in Canadian currency.

The suspect faces multiple charges, including possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and trafficking in contraband tobacco.

He was released on two undertakings and is scheduled to appear in court.

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Tags: Crime | Drugs | Winnipeg Police

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