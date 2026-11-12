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Home » News » Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade Bringing Road Closures

Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade Bringing Road Closures

November 12, 2026 2:48 PM CDT | News

Santa Claus Parade

The guest of honour waves to thousands of children lining the streets at the Santa Claus Parade on Saturday, November 28, 2023. (FILE)

Several downtown Winnipeg streets will be closed Saturday, November 14, for the 2026 Santa Claus Parade.

Full road closures will begin at 11 a.m. and remain in place until 10 p.m.

The parade will start westbound on Portage Avenue at Main Street, continue along Portage to Memorial Boulevard, then travel south to Broadway, where it will end.

Major closures include:

  • Memorial Boulevard between Broadway and Portage Avenue, both directions
  • Portage Avenue between Main Street and St. Mary Avenue, both directions
  • Southbound Main Street between William and York avenues
  • Edmonton Street between Graham Avenue and Portage Avenue
  • Vaughan Street between Graham Avenue and Portage Avenue
  • Portage Avenue East between Main Street and Westbrook Street

Additional restrictions will affect several north-south streets between Main Street and Memorial Boulevard, with local and parkade access only between Ellice Avenue and Broadway.

Vehicles won’t be able to cross Portage Avenue on affected streets. Broadway and northbound Main Street will remain open but are expected to experience heavy traffic.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra travel time.

Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade Route

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Tags: City of Winnipeg | Santa Claus Parade | Traffic

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