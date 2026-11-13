Dauphin Man Charged After Allegedly Exploiting Foreign Workers

A 48-year-old Dauphin man is facing charges following an RCMP investigation into the alleged exploitation of temporary foreign workers at a local business.

Mounties began investigating in October 2025 after receiving reports that a general manager was exploiting employees for financial gain.

Investigators allege the man demanded between $10,000 and $30,000 in cash from temporary foreign workers in exchange for employment, requiring them to conceal the payments from immigration officials.

Police also allege workers were expected to perform unpaid overtime and faced reduced hours or threats to have their work permits revoked if they complained.

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The suspect was arrested November 5 by the RCMP human trafficking unit and Dauphin RCMP.

He faces three counts each of misrepresenting or withholding material facts relating to immigration applications and employing foreign nationals in unauthorized positions under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

He was released on conditions prohibiting him from attending the business or contacting the victims.

The investigation is ongoing, and a referral has been made to Manitoba’s Employment Standards Branch to examine potential violations of provincial worker protection legislation.