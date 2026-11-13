ChrisD.ca Logo
7News
5Local News 5Sponsored Content
Entertainment
7Sports
5Winnipeg Jets 5Winnipeg Blue Bombers 5Winnipeg Goldeyes 5UM Bisons
Events Videos Contests Weather Gas Prices
ADVERTISEMENT
Home » The Canadian Press » Manitoba May Need to Spend Far Less on New Power Generation: Kinew

Manitoba May Need to Spend Far Less on New Power Generation: Kinew

November 13, 2026 6:36 PM CDT | The Canadian Press

By Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press

Wab Kinew

Premier of Manitoba Wab Kinew is seen at the AFN First Nations – First Ministers Meeting Day of Ceremony in Ottawa, on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keito Newman)

Manitoba’s premier says the province may need to spend far less than previously thought on new power plants.

Wab Kinew said Friday that the Manitoba Public Utilities Board has concluded that one natural gas-fired turbine is needed for now, at a cost of about $1 billion.

“This is good news,” Kinew said.

“Finding out that maybe we’re going to save a few billion dollars and that there’s going to be a more environmentally friendly path for it seems like a pretty good perspective for me.”

The Crown corporation Manitoba Hydro has maintained that three turbines, costing about $3 billion, are needed to meet peak winter demands within a few years.

Environmental groups have pushed back against the plan, arguing that less extra capacity is needed and that renewable energy can make up more of the gap.

ADVERTISEMENT

The utilities board submitted its findings in a report to the government earlier this week, following lengthy hearings over the summer.

Kinew didn’t say when the government would make it public.

Manitoba Hydro said it hasn’t seen the report and cannot comment.

Kinew said the government would likely follow the recommendations of the report, but that the details are still being reviewed.

The utilities board effectively rejected Manitoba Hydro’s methodology on how it calculated future demand needs, said Kinew.

The report says the province can instead start with a single 250-megawatt turbine and transmission capacity and can later add more.

The findings show why oversight is important, said Kinew.

“Hydro does very, very good work, but they are a monopoly and you need a regulator with independent expertise to keep a monopoly in check.”

CP - The Canadian Press

Want to see more of our articles on Google?

Google Preferred Source

Tags: Manitoba | Manitoba Hydro | Wab Kinew

ADVERTISEMENT

Support Us

Latest News

Winnipeg Police Crest Logo

Woman Charged After $1M Apartment Fire on Young Street

4 hours ago
Operation Red Nose

Operation Red Nose Returns for 31st Holiday Season

5 hours ago
RCMP Crest Logo

Dauphin Man Charged After Allegedly Exploiting Foreign Workers

8 hours ago
Winnipeg Fire Truck

Three Fires Keep Winnipeg Firefighters Busy Thursday

1 day ago
Rainbow Centre Groundbreaking

Ground Broken on $23M Rainbow Centre Expansion in Winnipeg

1 day ago
ADVERTISEMENT