Operation Red Nose Returns for 31st Holiday Season

There might not be snow on the ground yet, but that doesn’t mean Rudy and his team of dedicated volunteers aren’t ready to get you home safely this holiday season.

Operation Red Nose is returning to Manitoba for its 31st year, offering free designated driver services in eight communities from November 27 to December 31, 2026.

The campaign, launched by Safety Services Manitoba and Manitoba Public Insurance, will operate in Winnipeg, Brandon, Flin Flon, Gimli, Portage la Prairie, La Broquerie/Steinbach, Saint-Malo and The Pas.

In Winnipeg, residents can call (204) 947-NOSE (6673) between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. to request a safe ride home.

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“Operation Red Nose is a national program supported by local communities and provides Manitobans with road safety every holiday season,” said Ron Janzen, president and CEO of Safety Services Manitoba.

A team of three volunteers will be dispatched, with two driving the passenger and their vehicle home while the third follows in an escort vehicle.

The service is free, although donations are accepted. All funds raised support community-based youth programs.

For more information, visit rednosemb.ca or download the Operation Red Nose mobile app.