Woman Charged After $1M Apartment Fire on Young Street

A 40-year-old woman is facing arson charges following an apartment fire in Winnipeg’s West End that caused an estimated $1 million in damage.

Winnipeg police responded to a well-being check at an apartment building in the 200 block of Young Street on Thursday, where officers found an active fire.

Officers helped firefighters evacuate tenants before the fire was extinguished. No injuries were reported.

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Police say the suspect allegedly set fire to her suite, barricaded the door and fled through a window.

The woman was later located at a residence in the 600 block of Selkirk Avenue and arrested without incident.

Grace Emma Kaludjak has been charged with arson with disregard for human life and arson causing damage to property.

The charges haven’t been tested in court. She remains in custody.