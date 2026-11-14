Winnipeg Motor Coach Pulled Out of Service, Owner Charged

WINNIPEG — The owner and driver of a privately owned motor coach has been charged after police and Manitoba Motor Carrier Enforcement (MMCE) intercepted the vehicle about 15 minutes before a trip was set to begin.

Winnipeg police and MMCE conducted a planned enforcement operation on October 3. An inspection found a major brake defect, and the coach was placed out of service just before a publicly advertised trip was about to depart.

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Following guidance from MMCE, police charged the owner and driver with driving a vehicle with a major defect, failing to inspect the trailer for defects within each 24-hour period while in service, making a false statement by declaring a bus operated for compensation to be a private bus, and operating a regulated vehicle without a valid safety fitness certificate.

The charges haven’t been tested in court. The operator’s name wasn’t released.