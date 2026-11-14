ChrisD.ca Logo
7News
5Local News 5Sponsored Content
Entertainment
7Sports
5Winnipeg Jets 5Winnipeg Blue Bombers 5Winnipeg Goldeyes 5UM Bisons
Events Videos Contests Weather Gas Prices
ADVERTISEMENT
Home » News » Winnipeg Motor Coach Pulled Out of Service, Owner Charged

Winnipeg Motor Coach Pulled Out of Service, Owner Charged

November 14, 2026 1:31 PM CDT | News

Bus Driver

(PEXELS / STOCK)

WINNIPEG — The owner and driver of a privately owned motor coach has been charged after police and Manitoba Motor Carrier Enforcement (MMCE) intercepted the vehicle about 15 minutes before a trip was set to begin.

Winnipeg police and MMCE conducted a planned enforcement operation on October 3. An inspection found a major brake defect, and the coach was placed out of service just before a publicly advertised trip was about to depart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following guidance from MMCE, police charged the owner and driver with driving a vehicle with a major defect, failing to inspect the trailer for defects within each 24-hour period while in service, making a false statement by declaring a bus operated for compensation to be a private bus, and operating a regulated vehicle without a valid safety fitness certificate.

The charges haven’t been tested in court. The operator’s name wasn’t released.

Want to see more of our articles on Google?

Google Preferred Source

Tags: Crime | Winnipeg Police

ADVERTISEMENT

Support Us

Latest News

Wab Kinew

Manitoba May Need to Spend Far Less on New Power Generation: Kinew

1 day ago
Winnipeg Police Crest Logo

Woman Charged After $1M Apartment Fire on Young Street

1 day ago
Operation Red Nose

Operation Red Nose Returns for 31st Holiday Season

1 day ago
RCMP Crest Logo

Dauphin Man Charged After Allegedly Exploiting Foreign Workers

2 days ago
Winnipeg Fire Truck

Three Fires Keep Winnipeg Firefighters Busy Thursday

2 days ago
ADVERTISEMENT