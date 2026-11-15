Woman Charged After Erratic Pickup Crash Injures Three

A woman is facing charges after a pickup truck driving erratically through Seven Oaks and the North End crashed into two vehicles at Ellice Avenue and Wall Street, injuring three people.

Winnipeg police say the incident happened Saturday morning, when the truck collided with two other vehicles at Ellice and Wall, knocking down an electrical transformer and leaving the truck inoperable.

Three people were taken to hospital. A woman in her 30s who was driving one of the other vehicles and a woman in her 20s who was a passenger in the pickup were both taken in unstable condition and were later upgraded to stable. A man in his 20s was taken in stable condition.

The woman driving the pickup was found outside the vehicle and arrested. She was taken to hospital in stable condition with an injury.

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Mulvina Mary Patrick, 30, is charged with multiple driving-related offences, as well as impaired driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident. The charges haven’t been tested in court.

She remains in custody.

Anyone with further information, including surveillance video, is asked to contact Winnipeg police at (204) 986-6288.