WINNIPEG — Four people have been charged with manslaughter in the October 21 death of 33-year-old Kyle Andrew Devon Jerome.

Winnipeg police were called to the 100 block of Henry Avenue for a report of an assault at around 8:20 p.m. that day.

Officers found Jerome with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and died.

ADVERTISEMENT



Yannick Lanneville, 32, was arrested November 3 and charged with manslaughter. He also faces two warrants for failing to comply with an undertaking.

On November 9, police arrested Nathan Junior McKay, 31, and Hunter Ovid Mason, 23. McKay is charged with manslaughter and has warrants for failing to comply with a release order (four counts). Mason is charged with manslaughter, possession of a scheduled substance (methamphetamine) and three counts of failing to comply with a release order.

A 17-year-old girl was arrested November 13 and charged with manslaughter.

All four were detained in custody. The charges haven’t been tested in court.