Manitoba RCMP say a church bell that was reported stolen in the RM of Armstrong on November 14 has been recovered undamaged.

The 300-lb. bell, from Sacred Heart of Jesus church, was recently discovered to have been removed from the bell tower.

On Monday morning, Gimli RCMP were notified about the discovery of the church bell by a passerby, who located it in a ditch on Road 12 East in the RM of Armstrong.

ADVERTISEMENT



It was undamaged, apart from the wooden housing around the bell, which was destroyed.

Anyone with information, or who noticed anything suspicious in the area over the last week, is asked to contact Gimli RCMP at (204) 642-5106.