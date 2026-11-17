A 24-year-old man is dead after a head-on collision on Highway 6 south of Moosehorn, and RCMP are investigating after the driver of a second truck fled the scene.

RCMP responded on the evening of November 13 to a report of a multi-vehicle collision, where officers found that a southbound truck had collided head-on with a northbound semi-trailer.

The truck’s driver, a 24-year-old man from Lake St. Martin First Nation, died at the scene. His passenger, a 28-year-old man from Winnipeg, was taken to hospital in Winnipeg by air ambulance. The semi driver, a 28-year-old man, was not injured.

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A second truck not involved in the initial collision then hit one of the vehicles and ended up on fire in the northbound ditch. Its three occupants got out and were not seriously hurt. The driver fled on foot before RCMP arrived. A search of the area, including the use of a K9 and a drone operator, couldn’t locate the driver.

RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the crash.