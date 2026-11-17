WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative caucus delivered an alternative “speech from the throne” on Monday, outlining what voters can expect from the Official Opposition in the upcoming legislative session.

“Our PC plan believes in a Manitoba where people have the freedom to succeed, where families feel safe and supported, where communities are strong, and where government is accountable to the people it serves,” said Opposition Leader Konrad Narth.

Among the priorities outlined:

Raising the basic personal exemption to $30,000, which the PCs say would save the average family up to $3,000 a year and remove low-income earners from the tax rolls

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Expanding pharmacists’ scope to prescribe for several minor ailments to increase access to primary care

Creating a Crown prosecutors office dedicated to property crime

Turning the former Manitoba Development Centre into a central hub for addiction recovery

Establishing an equitable education funding model

Creating a single location for business investment approvals

The address was held at WAG-Qaumajuq in downtown Winnipeg. The Qaumajuq gallery was announced as part of the previous PC government’s Manitoba 150 celebrations.

The fourth session of the 43rd Legislature begins this afternoon.