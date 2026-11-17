Manitoba Throne Speech to Include Ban on AI Images in Real Estate

By Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government is set to outline its plans for the upcoming election year in today’s throne speech.

A government spokesperson says that among the promises is one to put a stop to the use of artificial intelligence images in real estate.

Premier Wab Kinew, at his NDP’s annual convention on the weekend, talked about next year’s general election and a focus on health care and affordability.

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The vote is scheduled for Oct. 5, 2027, but the premier has hinted that it could happen sooner.

Kinew’s government followed through on numerous commitments made in last year’s throne speech.

But he failed to deliver on creating a Crown-Indigenous corporation to help ensure Indigenous involvement in the planned expansion of the Port of Churchill.

Opposition Progressive Conservative Leader Konrad Narth delivered an alternative throne speech Monday, which included promises of cutting income taxes and making permitting simpler.