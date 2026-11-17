City Provides $100K to Local Group to Keep Police Outreach Partnership Going

The City of Winnipeg will provide $100,000 to Ka Ni Kanichihk to continue coordinating community outreach alongside Winnipeg police.

Mayor Scott Gillingham announced the funding commitment on Tuesday, saying it delivers on a pledge during the recent civic election campaign.

“Winnipeggers want safer neighbourhoods, and they want people who are struggling with addiction to get help,” said Gillingham.

“We need police taking action against drug dealers, and we need outreach workers helping people find a better path forward.”

The funding to Ka Ni Kanichihk will cover coordination and outreach costs, including food and other basic necessities.

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According to police figures released in October, joint operations since August have resulted in 3,758 outreach engagements, 48 connections to support services and 10 people helped into detox programs. Police also reported 55 arrests, mainly for outstanding warrants and breaches of court conditions.

Ka Ni Kanichihk will work with police leadership to review how the partnership is working and provide regular updates on activities, spending and results.

The $100,000 is temporary bridge funding, while city staff will work with the group and other partners to explore a sustainable funding arrangement.