Two people were taken to hospital after a backhoe being hauled on a tractor-trailer struck the Portage Avenue and Empress Street underpass on Monday.

Winnipeg police responded just before 3 p.m. and learned the tractor-trailer, carrying a CAT backhoe on a flatbed, was travelling eastbound on Portage when part of the backhoe hit the underpass. The backhoe came loose from the trailer and struck an SUV with two people inside.

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Both occupants got out of the SUV on their own and were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information or video from the time of the incident is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085.