Manitoba Has Added More Than 500 Doctors in Three Years: Health Minister

By Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press

Manitoba Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara says the government has added more than 500 doctors as part of an aggressive hiring campaign.

The total net new additions since the NDP came to power roughly three years ago surpass a campaign pledge to add at least 400 doctors to the roster.

Asagwara says the successful hiring of doctors is allowing the province to bring back emergency care at Victoria General Hospital by next summer.

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They say hiring doctors and reopening emergency rooms at the hospital, as well as the Eriksdale, Seven Oaks and Concordia hospitals, is part of a wider effort to reduce wait times.

Dr. Alon Altman, president of Doctors Manitoba, has said more still needs to be done on hiring, as the province is about 25 per cent short of the national average for emergency physicians.

The NDP government says its working to undo past health-care reductions made by the Progressive Conservatives, while interim Tory leader Konrad Narth promised his party wouldn’t make cuts to services if it wins next year’s election.