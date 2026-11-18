The University of Winnipeg and Wesmen Athletics have been awarded hosting rights to the 2030 U SPORTS Men’s Volleyball National Championship.

It will be the fifth time the Wesmen have hosted the national tournament and the first time since 1992 that the Duckworth Centre will host the event. UWinnipeg last hosted a university national championship in 2005, when the Duckworth Centre welcomed the CIS Women’s Basketball Championship.

As hosts, the Wesmen earn an automatic berth, and seven other teams from across Canada will compete for the Tantramar Trophy. The Wesmen have won 10 national men’s volleyball titles, tied with Alberta and Manitoba for the most in tournament history.

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“We are honoured and excited to bring the U SPORTS men’s volleyball national championship back to Winnipeg in 2030,” said Wesmen athletics director Dr. Cara Isaak, in a release.

“We are confident that volleyball fans from around the country will feel that history and will feel at home in the heart of Winnipeg, and we can’t wait to welcome them and showcase everything UWinnipeg and Wesmen Athletics has to offer.”

Dates, venues and ticketing details will be announced at a later date.