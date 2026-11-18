WestJet has announced the return of non-stop flights from Winnipeg to Montreal and Ottawa, restoring key links between Manitoba and Eastern Canada.

Both routes begin March 24, 2027, at six times weekly, increasing to daily year-round service on April 25, 2027. Flights will be timed for business travellers, with morning departures eastbound and afternoon departures for the westbound return.

“Manitobans have deep ties to Eastern Canada, and staying connected shouldn’t require a layover,” said John Weatherill, WestJet Group executive vice-president and chief commercial officer, in a release.

“These non-stop flights to Montréal and Ottawa make it easier to reach family, friends and business partners, and we’re thrilled to bring them back to Winnipeg.”

WestJet says it is Winnipeg’s leading airline, offering up to 200 weekly flights to 25 destinations from Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport.

Earlier this month, the Calgary-based airline announced plans to build a 73,000-square-foot maintenance hangar at the future AirLink Business Park, located adjacent to Winnipeg’s airport.