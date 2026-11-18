Winnipeg police are asking the public for help identifying additional victims in a distraction theft investigation targeting elderly people.

On July 1, investigators executed a search warrant at a Winnipeg residence and arrested a couple from Scarborough, Ont., as part of an investigation into a series of jewellery thefts.

Rodica Miclescu, 26, and Constantin Miclescu, 27, were charged with numerous offences, including robbery, conspiracy to commit fraud, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and proceeds of crime under $5,000. The charges haven’t been tested in court. Both have since been removed from Canada.

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Police recovered stolen gold necklaces belonging to victims in Winnipeg, Selkirk and Barrie, Ont. The jewellery has been returned to its owners.

Investigators are still examining other seized property believed to be stolen. Police believe there may be more victims who were targeted between June and July 2026.

Anyone who believes they, or someone they know, may have been a victim is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219.