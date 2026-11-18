Renowned contractor and TV personality Bryan Baeumler will headline the 2027 Winnipeg Renovation Show early next year.

Baeumler, known for “Building Baeumler” and “Home Town Takeover Canada”, will appear at the show to share renovation tips and advice for homeowners.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Bryan Baeumler back as headliner for the Winnipeg Renovation Show,” said Amber Beaton, show manager for Marketplace Events.

“His experience and approachable advice make him a favourite with homeowners, and we’re looking forward to bringing together an incredible lineup of experts, exhibitors and experiences to help Winnipeggers get inspired for their next home project.”

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The show also features Ask a Renovator and Ask a Landscaper. Both offer free 15-minute consultations with local professionals. Exhibitors will showcase products and services for home projects of all sizes.

The show runs January 15 to 17, 2027, at the RBC Convention Centre.

Hours are Friday, January 15, from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday, January 16, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, January 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $13 for adults and $11 for seniors at the door. Advance online tickets are $11 and $9 until January 14. Children 12 and under are free.