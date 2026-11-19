Two Men Die After Vehicle Rear-Ends Semi on Trans-Canada Near Oakville

Two men in their 20s are dead after a vehicle rear-ended a semi-truck on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Oakville.

Portage la Prairie RCMP responded Tuesday at around 4:20 a.m. to a two-vehicle collision in the eastbound lanes near Road 18 West. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when officers arrived, and local firefighters were working to put out the fire.

ADVERTISEMENT



Two people died inside the vehicle. They have been identified, pending confirmation through DNA testing. One was from Winnipeg and the other from Portage la Prairie.

The 49-year-old man driving the semi and his 41-year-old passenger weren’t injured.

Eastbound lanes were closed for several hours while RCMP investigated.