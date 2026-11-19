The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have parted ways with head coach Mike O’Shea after 12 seasons, the club announced Thursday.

“Following a comprehensive evaluation of this season and the overall direction of our organization over the last few years, I have decided to make a change at head coach,” said Blue Bombers president and CEO Wade Miller.

Miller called it an incredibly difficult decision, citing his deep respect for O’Shea as a coach and a person.

“Mike and his family have been a big part of this community, and we are grateful for everything they have given to this club and this city,” he said.

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O’Shea, who had two years remaining on his contract with the Blue Bombers, leaves as the winningest head coach in franchise history, with a 126-86 regular-season record. He led the club to five consecutive Grey Cup appearances (2019 and 2021 to 2024) and back-to-back championships in 2019 and 2021. He was named CFL Coach of the Year in 2021 and 2022.

The club said its search for a new head coach begins immediately.