By Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press

An investigation into a plane crash that killed four in northern Manitoba last year has raised concerns about weight balance and fuel storage on a flight that almost didn’t happen.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says in its report, released Thursday, that the pilot made two attempts to take off in the float plane on Sept. 13, 2025. But he was told to turn back to the dock both times by a passenger who had anxiety about flying.

The report says the flight for a hunting trip was called off for the day, only to have the passengers from St. Theresa Point First Nation call back hours later saying they wanted to try again.

The single-engine 1959-built De Havilland Canada Beaver eventually took off at around 6:30 p.m. into clear skies and calm weather, flying smoothly towards its destination of Makepeace Lake.

Rather than landing on the water, the report says the plane flew along the north shore before it plummeted into the forest and burst into flames.

The four passengers, two men aged 53 and 49, and two women who were both 50, died in the crash.

The pilot, a 20-year-old man, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

In determining what may have contributed to the crash, the report rules out fatigue or medical issues with the pilot, who had 1,910 hours of flying experience.

The report says weight balance could have played a part.

The centre of gravity was about 7.6 centimetres further back on the plane than the limit, based on the safety board’s calculations.

ADVERTISEMENT



Having the weight further back can give a plane better fuel efficiency, but makes it less stable and overly responsive at the controls. Most critically, it can make stall recovery difficult or even impossible, the report says.

The operator, MHA Enterprises Ltd., had noticed the centre of gravity was showing outside the limit but thought there was an issue with the calculation, says the report.

It says no steps were taken to clarify the accuracy of the numbers.

MHA Enterprises didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The report also notes that while it wasn’t against the rules, hauling two jerrycans filled with gasoline in the cabin of the aircraft could have significantly increased the size and intensity of the fire after the crash.

It says that further findings into the crash were hampered by the lack of a flight data recorder or cockpit voice recorder.

The plane wasn’t required to have either, but the safety board recommended in 2018 that Transport Canada require recording systems for commercial operators flying lightweight planes.

The safety board says it remains concerned with the lengthy delays and lack of progress on such rules. Transport Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The board’s report says operators must provide accurate weight and balance reports to pilots, and pilots need to remain aware of the risks of a centre of gravity outside a plane’s limits.