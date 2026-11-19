The PWHL Takeover Tour is returning to Winnipeg, with the Toronto Sceptres facing the Montreal Victoire.

The game, to be held at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, March 27, is one of 24 on the 2026-27 tour.

The league will visit 19 cities across the United States and Canada, including nine new markets. All 12 PWHL teams will play four games each between January 2 and April 10.

Winnipeg hosted a takeover tour game last season, when the Ottawa Charge beat the Montreal Victoire 2-1 on March 22, 2026.

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“Manitoba showed up in a big way for our first PWHL game last season, and we can’t wait to welcome the league back to Winnipeg this March,” said Annie Chipman Stockl, vice-president of marketing with True North Sports + Entertainment.

Tickets go on presale Monday, November 23, with the general on-sale Tuesday, November 24, at 10 a.m. For more information, visit thepwhl.com.