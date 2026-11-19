A 36-year-old man was taken to hospital after his vehicle collided with a school bus carrying two students on Highway 1.

Manitoba RCMP say the crash happened Wednesday at the intersection with Provincial Road 206 at around 4:22 p.m.

Officers found the school bus in the ditch and a vehicle with extensive front-end damage. Police learned the vehicle was travelling west on Highway 1 when it collided with the bus, which was travelling north on PR 206 and crossing the highway.

ADVERTISEMENT



The driver of the vehicle, from Steinbach, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The bus driver, a 36-year-old woman from Winnipeg, wasn’t injured. She was served a ticket for proceeding before it was safe to do so.

None of the two students on the bus was hurt.