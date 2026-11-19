A 36-year-old man was taken to hospital after his vehicle collided with a school bus carrying two students on Highway 1.
Manitoba RCMP say the crash happened Wednesday at the intersection with Provincial Road 206 at around 4:22 p.m.
Officers found the school bus in the ditch and a vehicle with extensive front-end damage. Police learned the vehicle was travelling west on Highway 1 when it collided with the bus, which was travelling north on PR 206 and crossing the highway.
The driver of the vehicle, from Steinbach, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The bus driver, a 36-year-old woman from Winnipeg, wasn’t injured. She was served a ticket for proceeding before it was safe to do so.
None of the two students on the bus was hurt.