A $6-million fundraising campaign is now underway to bring robotic-assisted surgery to Winnipeg’s St. Boniface Hospital.

Through the St. Boniface Hospital Foundation, Thursday’s campaign launch was the first step to eventually purchase the da Vinci Xi Surgical System.

Made by Intuitive, the system lets surgeons perform complex, minimally invasive procedures with greater precision, control and visualization. For patients, that can mean less pain, fewer complications, shorter hospital stays and faster recovery.

Manitoba currently has only one da Vinci Xi Surgical System in use at Health Sciences Centre (HSC) Winnipeg.

At St. Boniface, it will be used for oncology surgery, the treatment of cancerous tumours, in general surgery and urology. The campaign will cover the purchase, implementation and training needed to establish the program.

“We invite our community to be part of something truly transformative,” said Karen Fowler, president and CEO of St. Boniface Hospital Foundation.

“Our donors have always stepped up for St. Boniface Hospital, and this is a chance to make a lasting difference in health care for Manitobans.”

Donations to the campaign can be made through the St. Boniface Hospital Foundation at bealifeline.ca.