Man Arrested in Winnipeg Hours After Being Placed on Canada’s Most Wanted List

By Sadeen Mohsen, The Canadian Press

Ontario Provincial Police say they have arrested a man in a homicide investigation, only hours after he was placed at No. 14 on Canada’s most wanted list of fugitives.

Officers say they arrested the 28-year-old man in Winnipeg on Thursday at 4:10 p.m., with help from the Winnipeg Police Service and the Manitoba RCMP, and are making arrangements for his return to Ontario.

They say they acted on information they received about the man, originally from London, Ont., who was wanted in connection with two shootings incidents in the Greater Toronto Area in 2020 and 2021.

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In November 2020, York Regional Police responded to a shooting at a business in Vaughan, where one person was taken to the hospital.

In January 2021, Caledon police responded to reports of a shooting at a home in Bolton, where they found two people, including the victim from the Vaughan incident, with gunshot wounds. A 65-year-old old man from Bolton was found dead.

The accused was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and ask anyone with information to come forward.