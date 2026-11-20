Hundreds of new bear-resistant, dual-stream garbage and recycling bins will soon be installed across 28 of Manitoba’s provincial parks.

Recycle Everywhere, a program of the Canadian Beverage Container Recycling Association (CBCRA), is investing more than $760,000 in new recycling and waste infrastructure.

The program will provide 225 bins to a handful of the province’s parks, including at Paint Lake, Zed Lake, Burge Lake and Grass River in northern Manitoba. The bins are designed to keep wildlife out of garbage and recyclables while making it easier for visitors to separate beverage containers.

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“Through Recycle Everywhere, we’re investing in infrastructure that makes recycling more accessible while supporting Manitoba Parks in protecting the natural spaces Manitobans value,” said Cheryl McLaughlin, chair of the CBCRA board of directors, in a release.

Other improvements include new in-ground bins at Birds Hill Provincial Park and updated signage and decals showing which materials can be recycled, including coffee cups.

All bins will be manufactured by a Manitoba-based company and installed ahead of the 2027 camping season. Recycle Everywhere says it has installed more than 85,000 recycling bins in parks, streetscapes and other public spaces across the province.