Manitoba RCMP are warning the public after a Spruce Plains resident was scammed out of nearly $5,000 this week.

The victim received a series of calls on Thursday from scammers impersonating an online delivery service, her bank, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre and, eventually, a Minnedosa RCMP officer.

The fraudsters claimed suspicious tr ansactions had been made on her bank account and instructed her to visit a business in Minnedosa to verify her identity using what they described as an identity verification machine.

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The machine was actually a Bitcoin ATM. The victim was sent a barcode to scan and instructed to deposit $4,900, which she did.

RCMP say all the callers were scammers and the phone numbers displayed were spoofed to make the calls appear legitimate.

“As a general reminder, fraudsters will impersonate anybody to take advantage of people — including the RCMP. Such threats are designed to create a false sense of urgency and pressure you into sharing personal information. As this fraud shows, scammers have become increasingly elaborate in their deception,” Mounties said in a statement.

Anyone receiving suspicious unsolicited calls should avoid providing personal details, verify the caller’s identity and contact organizations directly using known phone numbers.