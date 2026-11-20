Winnipeg Eatery Named One of Canada’s Best New Restaurants

A Winnipeg eatery has been named one of Canada’s best new restaurants, according to Air Canada‘s in-flight magazine.

Snack Häus

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, a one-person kitchen at 398 Daly Street North, is ranked No. 3 for serving inventive snacks, handhelds and social, shareable plates.

“The restaurant brings an informal and highly personal approach to Winnipeg’s dining scene, proving that memorable dining experiences don’t need to come with formality,” says enRoute magazine.

Chef Dustin Pajak opened the restaurant in 2025 after returning to Winnipeg from Toronto, where he had been working in some of that city’s top kitchens.

“Some menus make your mouth water just by looking at them. At Snack Haüs in Winnipeg, it’s hard to get past the first few dishes without wanting to order everything,” wrote editor Lindsay Brennan.

Restaurant Capelin in St. Catharines, Ont. and Sushi Jun Omakase in Calgary took the two top spots, respectively.

Snack Häus is located inside Low Life Barrel House and is open Wednesday through Sunday. For specific operating hours, visit lowlifebarrelhouse.com/snackhaus.