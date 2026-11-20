Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck by ATV in Wasagamack

A 29-year-old man has died after being struck by an ATV while crossing a road in Wasagamack First Nation.

Island Lake RCMP were notified on Wednesday night of a collision involving an ATV and a pedestrian. Police say the ATV, driven by a 20-year-old man, struck the pedestrian as he was crossing the road.

ADVERTISEMENT



Both were taken to the local nursing station with injuries, where the pedestrian died. The driver was medevaced to Winnipeg for further treatment and is in stable condition.

RCMP say investigators have determined the collision was non-criminal in nature.