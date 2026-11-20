WINNIPEG — A new sewer crossing beneath the Red River is now operational, and crews have begun disconnecting pumps and removing the temporary sewer bypass on the Fort Garry Bridge.

Above-ground bypass and barriers were installed after a sewer pipe beneath the river near the bridge failed in 2023. The bypass kept wastewater flowing to the treatment plants while new pipes were installed.

Barriers along the eastbound median lane of the bridge are expected to be removed next week. Once the bypass equipment and barriers are gone, traffic restrictions in the area will be lifted, and normal traffic conditions are expected to return in early December.

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The city says new pipes were installed using a specialized tunnelling machine that worked around the clock, drilling deep below the river.

During construction on the sewer crossing, traffic in the area was snarled on a near-daily basis during morning and late afternoon rush hours. Paired with recent construction work being completed on nearby Pembina Highway and Chancellor Drive, motorists should expect a smoother commute in the days to come.