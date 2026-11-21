This season, the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ wants you to find the holiday spirit in one place — downtown.

The BIZ has launched its new Downtown for the Holidays experience, featuring live entertainment, local shopping, holiday activities and seasonal events throughout December.

“I think we could all use a little more light and joy in our lives so we’re inviting Winnipeggers to come downtown, get into the holiday spirit and celebrate the season with us”, said Kate Fenske, CEO of the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ.

The festivities begin Friday, November 27, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a free community celebration on Graham Avenue, featuring live music, outdoor fire pits, a creative workshop, and complimentary festive drinks.

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A highlight will be the Downtown Holiday Market on December 4 and 5, transforming Graham Avenue into an open-air holiday village featuring local vendors, food, music and family activities.

Visitors can also share holiday wishes on a Community Wish Wall and drop letters to Santa in a special mailbox created by Tec Voc High School students.

Additional programming will continue throughout December, including an ugly sweater Christmas competition on December 16.

More information is available at downtownwinnipegbiz.com/holiday-market.