Manitoba Opera is bringing a fresh take on Scott Joplin’s groundbreaking opera Treemonisha to the stage for three performances beginning tonight.

Originally written in 1911, the opera blended classical music with ragtime, gospel and blues but was never performed during Joplin’s lifetime.

Treemonisha will be presented for a limited run at the Centennial Concert Hall, November 21, 25 and 27.

Reimagined by an international team of acclaimed Black women artists, the new adaptation incorporates jazz, R&B, Motown and popular music while exploring themes of identity, belonging and community.

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The production features an international cast and 10 musicians performing onstage, breathing new life into a work that has been described by the New York Times as “a sterling example of how art of the past can take on new life in a new era.”

Tickets are available through mbopera.ca.

Disclosure: Manitoba Opera is an advertising partner of ChrisD.ca.