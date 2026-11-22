WINNIPEG — The Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba’s executive council has unanimously endorsed Konrad Narth to lead the party into the 2027 election.

The council, which met Saturday, includes local constituency presidents from across the province, members of the board of directors, candidates of record, elected MLAs and past party presidents.

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“I am thrilled to announce that Konrad Narth has been unanimously endorsed to lead the Party into the 2027 election,” said PC Party president Peter Smith.

Narth, the MLA for La Verendrye, said the party will put forward an ambitious plan focused on health care, family budgets, schools, community safety and jobs. He accused the NDP of ignoring those issues “because they’re too busy playing partisan political games.”

Narth, the Opposition leader, delivered the PCs’ alternative throne speech this week.