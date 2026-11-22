By Jim Bender, The Canadian Press

The often-stoic Mark Scheifele admitted the crowd’s enthusiastic reaction to his record-setting goal left a big impression on him.

“Yeah, that moment from the fans was pretty incredible,” the Winnipeg Jets centre admitted after Saturday’s 5-4 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. “It definitely gave me the chills. Pretty special to do it at home. It was a moment I’ll remember forever.”

Scheifele scored the 380th goal of his career to move past the legendary Dale Hawerchuk to become the all-time leading goal scorer in franchise history before 14,107 witnesses at Canada Life Centre.

Scheifele’s goal had tied the game at 3-3 in the second period.

The Jets assistant captain had just recently set the franchise points and assists records as well.

“I think it sets in over time,” Scheifele’ said. “It still doesn’t feel like it’s sunk in yet about the points record. When you play so many games in such a short amount of time, you kind of get lost in the shuffle. But one day it will hit and it will be pretty special.”

But it was already special to pass the late Hawerchuk, who had coached him in junior, in points and goals. In fact, the Jets posted a video of Scheifele paying tribute to Hawerchuk.

“They’re a fantastic family and we obviously all wish Dale was still with us,” he said. “But it’s so special to have the support from all the Hawerchuks. They were all a big part of my upbringing and growing into the player that I am. So, I’m very, very blessed to have them in my life.”

Kyle Connor, who also scored, had the primary assist on Scheifele’s milestone marker.

“It seems like every other week, he’s setting a new one,” Connor said. “It’s pretty special. Obviously, he means a lot to this organization, to a lot of guys here and a lot to me throughout my career.

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“He’s Winnipeg Jets hockey and it’s pretty awesome to be able to do it at home. Too bad we couldn’t get him a win. But either way, it’s such a great accomplishment.”

Jets coach Scott Arniel also appreciates what Scheifele has achieved. “That’s a special moment, obviously. Getting the point (record) and the assist (record) on the road, but having him be able to do it here at home, in front of the home crowd is awesome. I know that he was real appreciative of it. It just shows you the great career that he’s had so far.”

Viggo Bjorck and Adam Lowry also scored for Winnipeg.

William Karlsson scored the shootout winner. Tomas Hertl, with a controversial goal, Ivan Barbashev, Mitch Marner and Brett Howden scored the other Vegas goals.

Hertl scored on the power play but an official waved it off because the net was off its moorings. But, after the officials discussed the play, they awarded the goal to Vegas, ruling the Jets had knocked the net off.

“You know what, I don’t know why they changed their mind,” Arniel said. “Somebody else, one of the other refs or linesmen thought that something different happened.

“For us, (Victor) Olofsson came in moving with speed and (Alex) Iafallo pretty much put his stick there and the momentum took (Olofsson) right in and took them both kind of there. To me, it was Olofsson with a power move to the net that created the net knocking off. I thought they made the right call at the beginning, but obviously they changed their mind. It was unfortunate.”

Arniel said he was not allowed to challenge the play.

“In our view, it was Oli (Olofsson) that was pushed into the net,” said Vegas coach Ryan Craig. “You hope the refs get together and talk about it, and they did.”