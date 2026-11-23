Man, 45, Dies in Crash on Highway 8 in RM of St. Andrews

A 45-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 8 near Bay Road.

RCMP responded at around 7:40 a.m. on Saturday, when a northbound truck and a southbound SUV collided. The crash forced the SUV to roll into the ditch of the southbound lane.

The SUV’s driver, from the RM of Bifrost-Riverton, suffered significant injuries and died at the scene despite efforts by local firefighters and paramedics.

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A male passenger in the SUV and the 41-year-old male truck driver were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.