The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed linebacker Jacob Roberts to a one-year contract, the club announced Monday.

Roberts, 6-foot-1 and 233 pounds, joins Winnipeg after a stint with the Minnesota Vikings in training camp. He appeared in three preseason games, recording 12 tackles, a pass knockdown and an interception, but was released in late August after suffering a knee injury in the final preseason game.

The 25-year-old had a standout 2025 season with the Calgary Stampeders, leading the club with 93 defensive tackles in 18 games in his first full year as a starter. He also added nine special teams tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble. He first joined Calgary in late August 2024 and dressed for six games.

He began his college career at North Carolina A&T State (2019 to 2022), earning second-team all-conference honours and defensive MVP of the 2019 Celebration Bowl. He spent his senior season at Wake Forest, where he had 83 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles in nine games.