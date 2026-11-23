The Manitoba government is adding 12 police officers across the province, including four in Brandon dedicated to curbing retail theft.

Eight additional RCMP general investigation section (GIS) officers will give police more capacity to investigate complex crime and respond to emerging trends in communities across Manitoba.

“Today, we are sending a clear message that retail crime will not be tolerated in Manitoba, and that we are committed to giving our police forces the resources they need to keep our communities safe,” said Justice Minister Matt Wiebe during an announcement Monday in Brandon.

The province says the RCMP vacancy rate was about 30 percent in October 2023 and has since fallen to less than five percent. There are now 151 more RCMP officers working in Manitoba than in October 2023.

“These new positions will further bolster our efforts to keep drug dealers off of our street, arrest shoplifters and combat property crime,” said Assistant Commissioner Scott McMurchy, commanding officer of Manitoba RCMP.

The provincial government allocated $2.3 million in this year’s budget for the 12 officers.