A 17-year-old boy is facing charges after a 12-year-old boy was threatened with a shotgun in a back lane in the 300 block of Edwards Avenue East.

Winnipeg police say the incident happened the night of October 31 while the 12-year-old was walking home through the lane. According to police, that’s when an unknown male called him over, pointed a shotgun at his head and threatened to shoot him unless he handed over the contents of his pockets.

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The boy had nothing to give and ran away unharmed.

A suspect was identified on November 21 and officers made an arrest at a residence in the 500 block of College Avenue.

The 17-year-old is charged with pointing a firearm, armed robbery using a restricted or prohibited firearm, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and failing to comply with a sentence. The charges haven’t been tested in court.

He was detained in custody.