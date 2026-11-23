Winnipeg Ember FC is giving fans their first chance to secure seats for the club’s inaugural Northern Super League season.

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Season tickets will go on sale beginning Monday, November 30 and start at $264.89. Deposit holders who paid $50 began selecting their seats today, with priority based on when their deposits were received. The general public can purchase season tickets starting on the 30th at 10 a.m. through the club’s website.

Each 12-match package includes 11 regular-season home games and one home playoff match at the new stadium at the Ralph Cantafio Soccer Complex. If Ember FC doesn’t host a playoff game, the value will be credited to the ticket holder’s account.

Prices range from $264.89 ($22.07 per match) for Glow seating to $685.12 for premium Sundog seats. Season ticket holders save up to 25 percent compared with single-game prices.

Inaugural season ticket holders will be recognized as “Founding Embers” and receive benefits including merchandise and concession discounts, a member gift, playoff ticket access and interest-free payment plans.

The new 5,000-seat modular stadium is being built with an $8.5-million investment from the Northern Super League and all three levels of government.