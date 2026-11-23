Winnipeg police have charged a man after a woman was found deceased inside a Sage Creek home last week.

Police were called to 103 Lloyd McKinnon Way on the afternoon of November 19 regarding a “serious incident.”

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Officers located a deceased adult female inside the home.

The homicide unit took over the investigation and has charged a 40-year-old man with second-degree murder. He remains in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or the crime tip line at (204) 986-6178.