The Winnipeg Sea Bears, Basketball Manitoba and Manitoba Public Insurance have unveiled a redesigned, co-branded specialty licence plate that supports youth basketball across the province.

The new plate replaces Basketball Manitoba’s original specialty plate design, which launched in 2017. The new plate will be available at all MPI service centres and most Autopac brokers starting December 1, 2026, for passenger vehicles and motorcycles. The cost is $70.

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Thirty dollars from every plate sold goes to Basketball Manitoba’s Basketball for Life Fund, which helps reduce financial barriers to youth basketball. The existing plates have generated nearly $100,000 for the fund.

“Our fans have shown incredible pride in this team from day one, and now they can take that pride everywhere they go,” said Sea Bears owner David Asper.