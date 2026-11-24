Jets’ Vilardi Thrilled to See Hard Work Paying Off, Especially on Scoresheet

By Judy Owen, The Canadian Press

Gabriel Vilardi knows it’s usually his Winnipeg Jets linemates who are in the spotlight, but it was his turn to shine Monday night.

Vilardi recorded his second career hat trick in a 4-2 victory over the Utah Mammoth, with his third goal at 19:53 an empty-netter spurned on by fellow winger Kyle Connor.

Centre Mark Scheifele sent the puck up to Vilardi, who looked over to Connor as they were rushing toward the empty net. Connor lifted his stick up toward Vilardi, as if to say, “You go ahead.”

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“That was a good teammate (move) by him, yeah,” Vilardi said of Connor. “I was looking to see if I could give it to him. I knew he was going to give it back to me, but I just didn’t risk it.”

The trio was together most of last season, but didn’t reunite this season until Nov. 3 because Cole Perfetti started off on the top line and Vilardi was on the second.

Since moving up with the familiar faces, Vilardi has begun to see his numbers increase on the scoresheet.

The Kingston, Ont., native has five goals and eight assists in 10 games since rejoining Scheifele and Connor. He had one goal and five helpers before that, giving him 19 points in 25 games.

“I felt like the start of the year, I started with Viggo (Bjorck) and then things kind of switched around,” Vilardi said. “We were kind of constantly with a different third guy on our line, but I felt we had a lot of chances. We just weren’t scoring.

“That was a long time ago now. Obviously, when I play with KC and Scheif there’s a familiarity there. At the same time, those two are so good it doesn’t matter who plays with them. You know they’re going to produce.

“I need to know, like, who I’m playing with and what my role is depending on who I’m with, and I know my role with those two pretty well at this point I feel like.”

And what’s that role?

“I obviously don’t have the puck as much. I’m looking to retrieve pucks. I’ve got to be better defensively when I’m with them, try and create space for them in the offensive zone, whether that’s net front, tying up sticks,” Vilardi said.

“I’d say just having a really good stick out there and creating the opportunity for them to do what they do really well, which is create space, bring two-on-ones to them, and then Scheif’s so good at hitting KC, and then he usually scores when he gets his chances.”

In his fourth season with the Jets, Vilardi is coming off a campaign with career highs in goals (30) and points (69).

Jets head coach Scott Arniel wasn’t surprised Connor unselfishly told Vilardi to shoot into the empty net because of the trio’s close relationship.

He’s glad Vilardi, 27, is being rewarded for the work he puts in.

“I think he’s so hard on himself,” Arniel said. “He’s evolved as a pro. He’s had a lot of injuries coming out of junior and his first years in the NHL.

“He had to learn how to train, how to look after his body, and I think he’s done a really good job in the last few years of preparing himself for the season. He’s got a really good skill set.”

Vilardi’s biggest issue “is himself a lot,” the coach said.

“He gets down on himself real easy. And that’s part of our group, we try to stay with him and continue to try to build him up.”

Arniel said Vilardi has gotten better at putting a bad period or game behind him the past few years, which shows growth.

Vilardi, selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the first round (11th overall) in the 2017 NHL draft, believed his offence was going to come.

“I feel like I’ve had chances,” he said. “I just haven’t been scoring and it’s on me to bury those chances.

“And I’m appreciative of my teammates because they’re very supportive. Coaches, guys in here believe in me and my family, too, just keeping me up because, yeah, I have been struggling to score obviously.”

Vilardi’s first career hat trick was April 4, 2024, against the Calgary Flames.

Connor assisted on both of Vilardi’s first-period goals and Morgan Barron also scored for the Jets (12-9-4).

“A night like tonight, he’s been all around the net. He always has great touch and to see a few fall in for him, I think that’s going to kind of open the floodgates, which is great,” Barron said about Vilardi’s performance.

Stuart Skinner made 34 saves for Winnipeg, which is 8-1-1 in its past 10 games and finished a four-game homestand going 2-1-1.

Winnipeg begins a three-game road trip Wednesday in Boston against the Bruins.