Two Dead in Highway 10 Crash at Bakers Narrows

Two people are dead after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 10 in Bakers Narrows.

Flin Flon RCMP and emergency crews responded at about 6:25 p.m. on November 21. Officers learned a southbound truck coming out of a curve near Airport Road collided with a northbound truck.

Two people in the southbound truck, a 69-year-old woman from Thompson and a 64-year-old man, died at the scene.

The driver of the other truck, a 49-year-old man from Creighton, Sask., was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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The cause is under investigation. Police believe icy road conditions may have been a contributing factor.